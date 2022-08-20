Johor ready to consider Pasir Gudang, Pengerang as districts: MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is ready to consider the state Barisan Nasional’s (BN) proposal for Pasir Gudang and Pengerang to be made into new districts in the state.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix), said, however, several sensitive issues needed to be further scrutinised and discussed with various parties.

“If the idea can be realised, Insya-Allah it will be implemented,” he said after a meeting with the BN election director and state BN election machinery here yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the proposal mooted by Johor BN chairman, Datuk Hasni Mohammad, for the state government to consider recognising the two areas in question as new districts after both meeting the required criteria.

Hasni, who is also a former Menteri Besar, said apart from that, it was part of the political reform efforts launched by BN during the state election in March.

Johor has 10 districts, namely Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Kulai, Segamat, Muar and Tangkak.

Meanwhile, BN deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who was present at the meeting said in general, the BN machinery is ready to face the 15th general election (GE15).

Mohamad, who is also the BN election director, said this was based on his assessment of the level of preparedness of the party machinery in the states that he had visited.

He said the nine states are Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Penang. - Bernama