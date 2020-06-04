Johor ready to start school sessions

JOHOR BARU: Johor is ready to start the school session for students in Forms Five and Six, according to the guidelines set by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

Chairman of the state Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee, Mazlan Bujang, said the state’s 11 education departments were given briefings on this yesterday.

“We are prepared for any possibility and I am confident of the leadership of the acting Johor Education Director and the educators in the state.

“They have always been prepared, including for social distancing in the classroom, as well as assets, infrastructure and such,” he told reporters after attending the award presentation ceremony for excellent teachers held at the Johor State Education Department, here today.

He added that briefing sessions on this will also be held for the heads of all 1,187 schools in the state.

For the record, there are 35,000 Form Five students and 1,500 Form Six students in 232 secondary schools in Johor.

Yesterday, Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the School Re-Opening Management Guidelines will be distributed from today to allow schools and teachers to make appropriate preparations for the schools to be re-opened after they were closed since March 18, following the Movement Control Order imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. - Bernama