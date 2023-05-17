Johor receives RM4.5b investments from South Korea

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has received investments worth RM4.5 billion from South Korea through 80 projects over the past 10 years.

Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee Lee Ting Han said South Korea is one of the international investors that the state is focusing on.

“Over the last 10 years, Johor has received investments of RM4.5 billion involving 80 projects from South Korean companies which also created 1,700 new job opportunities.

“Various efforts are being made including a business forum that will attract more new investments to Johor. This year three or four companies from South Korea have shown interest,” he told reporters after attending the Johor-Korea Business Forum 2023 here today.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and South Korean ambassador Yeo Seung Bae.

Lee said the state government’s focus on investment from South Korea involved companies related to chemicals, petrochemicals and manufacturing due to the country’s expertise in such fields.

“In terms of ‘ranking’, South Korea is the third or fourth placed biggest foreign investor country in Johor; the first place is usually either China or Singapore, while South Korea and Japan occupy the third or fourth place,” he said.

According to him, the business forum also involved a total of 60 business delegations from South Korea and Johor to match businesses and explore potential cooperation between the two parties.

“Through this step, we will not only bring in foreign investment and create job opportunities, but also high-impact jobs that will directly and indirectly benefit local human capital,“ he added. - Bernama