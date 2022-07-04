Johor records 1,164 dengue cases until June 25

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,164 dengue cases were recorded in Johor from Jan 1 to June 25, said State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said there was one dengue-related death until the 26th Epidemiology Week (EW)/2022 involving a 29-year-old local woman in Muar district.

Ling said the cumulative number of dengue outbreak localities in the state in EW26 was 119 compared to 125 in the same period last year, a decrease of five percent.

“Johor Bahru district recorded the highest number of cases with 70 followed by Kulai (five), Segamat (four) and Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi with three cases each.

“Mersing and Pontian districts recorded two cases, while Muar, Tangkak and Kluang each had one case,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama