Johor records increase in HFMD cases to 320

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Johor has increased to 320 cases, during the 22nd epidemiological week (ME22), from May 28 to Saturday (June 3), compared with the previous week.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, said that the cumulative number of HFMD cases in the Johor Bahru district recorded the highest number, at 607, followed by Tangkak (204); Kota Tinggi (167); Batu Pahat (144); Kluang (136); Segamat (121); Pontian (104); Kulai (101); Muar (67) and Mersing (five).

“Most cases of HFMD occur among children aged six and below, at 1,293 cases, while seven to 12 years old with 202 cases and the rest are those over 13 years old,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the locations of the outbreaks of HFMD in the state were detected in kindergartens at 26 outbreaks, followed by nurseries (six), daycare centres (five), preschools (three), private homes (two), and primary schools (one).

Therefore, Ling called on the people in Johor to always take the necessary preventive measures to prevent the disease.

“Parents are also advised not to take children with symptoms to crowded public places, such as swimming pools, markets, shopping centres and bus stations.

“In addition, children who show signs or symptoms of infection should be taken to the clinic for treatment,“ he said, adding that five active outbreaks of HFMD were reported in the state.-Bernama