Johor records slight increase in flood victims but downward trend in Pahang, Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor continued to increase although three temporary flood relief centres (PPS) were closed today, but the number of victims in Pahang and Sabah dropped this afternoon.

In JOHOR, the State Disaster Management committee said the number of flood victims housed at PPS increased to 2,660 as at 2 pm compared with 2,511 as at 8 am today.

According to the statement, six districts were currently affected by floods and that the PPS in Muar and two PPS in Segamat were closed at 1.15pm.

Thirty (30) PPS are still operating throughout the state.

Mersing recorded the highest number of victims with 975 people, followed by Batu Pahat (736), Kluang (422), Kota Tinggi (420), Segamat (92) and Tangkak (15).

The statement also added that Sungai Endau in Mersing remained above the danger level after recording 2.77 meter in the afternoon.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Rompin dropped significantly as only 200 people from 63 families are still at three PPS compared with 314 people from 96 families this morning.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s portal for information on disasters, the PPS in Kampung Setajam was housing 171 while Kampung Denai has (27 people) and Balai Raya Kampung Jawa (two people).

The water level recorded at Sungai Keratong in Rompin also showed a drop but remained above the danger level.

In SABAH, there was a slight drop in the number of flood victims as records show that 1,637 people from 642 families are still being sheltered at eight PPS throughout the state compared with 1,664 people from 651 families in the morning.

The JPBN state secretariat said the most number of victims were in Pitas involving 1,363 people from 565 families at four PPS, followed by Paitan with 231 people from 66 families at three PPS and Lahad Datu has 43 victims from 11 families at one PPS.

The statement said the PPS at Kampung Cocos in Paitan was closed this afternoon. - Bernama