Johor reiterates prohibition on political activities in mosque, surau

BATU PAHAT: The Johor government’s prohibition on the use of mosques and surau as a venue for political activities still stands.

This was reiterated by the State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid in view of the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

He said the prohibition included for politicians to give speeches or present aid or contributions at mosques or surau.

However, the Johor Menteri Besar (Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi ) and the chairman of the State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee are allowed to speak and present aid in mosques and surau, he said in a statement today.

He said any violation of the guidelines should be reported to the district kadi office.

Any individual or organiser who disobeys or abets in violating the guidelines may be subject to legal action as provided under Section 9 of the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997, he said.

If convicted, the person can be fined not more than RM3,000 or imprisoned for not more than two years or both. - Bernama