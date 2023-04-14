Johor Royalty’s Mack truck involved in accident on expressway

JOHOR BAHRU: A Mack truck belonging to the Johor royal family was involved in an accident at Kilometre 18.8 of the North-South Highway (southbound), yesterday evening.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the department received information regarding the incident, which also involved a Nissan and a Perodua car, at about 6.50 pm.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene found that the accident could have happened when a tyre burst suddenly,“ he said in a statement here today.

However, he said the 39-year-old truck driver and the other victims involved were unhurt.

Earlier, a photograph and a 23-second video were shared on Twitter showing a truck driver losing control of his vehicle and veering into the opposite lane on the North-South Highway. - Bernama