Johor RTD foils illegal foreigner taxi service

JOHOR BARU: The Johor Road Transport Department (RTD) crippled the activities of an illegal taxi service run by foreigners in a special operation at Sungai Rengit, Pengerang, near here on Sunday.

Its director, Razali Wagiman, said that the department seized 11 cars of different models namely Proton Wira, Proton Waja, Proton Saga and Proton Iswara, which were driven by 11 Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals.

He added that their modus operandi was to offer transport service to foreigners from construction areas around Sungai Rengit, with payments made on a monthly basis.

“The raid was carried out after complaints from the public, including taxi drivers. It is learnt that foreigners who use the service pay between RM150 to RM200 each month,“ added Razali at the Johor RTD headquarters here today.

He said a 60-year-old local man believed to have links with the illegal taxi service was also arrested during the operation.

Razali said that the initial investigation found that the cars were each purchased at a price of between RM2,000 and RM3,500 from third parties who had problems with their monthly instalments.

“All the vehicles have been transported to the state JPJ complex, and the suspect has been issued with a summons after his statement was recorded. The case is being investigated under Section 26 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. — Bernama