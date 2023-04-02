Johor Ruler holds audience with Anwar at Seri Perdana

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar held an audience with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at his official residence in Seri Perdana, Putrajaya today.

According to Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the meeting was to fulfil the invitation extended by the 10th Prime Minister.

Anwar briefed His Majesty on his working visit to Singapore last Monday (Jan 30) during the meeting.

Anwar paid a courtesy call to Singapore President Halimah Yacob and his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong during the working visit. - Bernama