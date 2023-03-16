Johor Ruler: Mosque, surau officials can be dismissed for allowing talks by unaccredited speakers

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Mosques and surau committee members in the state can be dismissed if they allow unaccredited speakers to give lectures in Johor.

The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said any religious speaker who wants to give a talk in the state must obtain accreditation from the State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ).

The Ruler said any mosque and surau committees wishing to organise a religious talk must get the approval of MAINJ through the District Kadi Office.

He said the person delivering the talk must state in detail the title and the topics to be covered in the talk.

“If any mosque or surau fails to comply with this rule, action will be taken and all its committee members will be dismissed.

“We are not stopping programmes that spread Islamic knowledge, but to control the spread of teachings that deviate from the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah Islamic faith as practised in this country.”

Sultan Ibrahim said this when officiating at the opening of the first meeting of the second session of the 15th Johor legislative assembly at Sultan Ismail Building, here today.

According to Sultan Ibrahim, the move must be taken to control religious extremists who could cause confusion among Muslims and young people who are easily influenced.

In this connection, the government should improve the quality of education in schools and higher learning institutions to produce a future generation that is highly knowledgeable, he added. - Bernama