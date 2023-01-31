Johor’s flood management one of the best in Malaysia: Ahmad Zahid

BATU PAHAT: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has lauded Johor’s flood management describing it as one of the best in the country.

He said under Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and state secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, Johor managed to systematically mobilise agencies and teams throughout the affected areas.

The Central Disaster Management Committee chairman also thanked the Southern Volunteers under the patronage of Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Wanita UMNO Skuad Sayang for deploying their volunteers to the affected locations.

“Kudos to the Menteri Besar of Johor, state secretary, district officials and agencies that are members of district flood management committees.

“These proactive measures are important because we must help the flood victims regardless of political beliefs, we must provide the best service fairly,“ he told reporters after visiting three temporary relief centres in Sri Medan, here, today, accompanied by Onn Hafiz and Azmi.

He urged such coordination to continue, especially the efforts to provide assistance and carry out post-flood activities such as cleaning and so on, adding that the National Disaster Management (Nadma) would provide water jets to facilitate post-flood clean-up.

The state Disaster Management Committee said as of 4 pm, Johor recorded a total of 1,525 flood victims in four districts with Batu Pahat topping the list at 883 people. - Bernama