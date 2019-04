JOHOR BARU: The guessing game over who will be Johor’s 17th Menteri Besar will end today.

The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has given his consent on the appointment of a new mentri besar of the state after accepting the resignation of Datuk Osman Sapian as menteri besar (MB) yesterday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new MB is scheduled to be held at Istana Bukit Serene here at 9.30am today.

Since the resignation of Osman as MB of Johor was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman on Tuesday ( April 9), uppermost on the minds of many Johoreans is the direction the PH government in the state will taking after this.

With the appointment of the new MB, they are hoping that Johor will enter a new era under the PH government.

What is quite clear is that the leadership of PH in Johor is still expected to be led by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which goes to show that the consensus building in the coalition (made up of Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah) is still intact after the 14th general election.

Osman, at a press conference after his audience with the sultan pertaining to his resignation as MB yesterday, had stated that His Royal Highness would be imposing certain conditions on the new MB.

According to him, among them were a revamp of the state executive council.

Osman is the shortest-serving MB of Johor, being in office for just 11 months after PH gave him the coveted post following the coalition ousting Barisan Nasional in the state in the 14th general election last May.

Speculation is rife that Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who is also state Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman, will be the new MB.

A press conference by the new MB is scheduled to be held after the swearing-in ceremony. — Bernama