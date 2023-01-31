Johor seeks federal govt’s consideration on JM2H programme

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government hopes that its request to proceed with the Johor My Second Home (JM2H) programme will be considered by the federal government.

State Housing and Local Government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (pix) said the matter was also brought to the attention of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at a recent meeting with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said it is hoped that the JM2H policy will follow the conditions as set for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) before the change of government in 2018.

“Right now, for example, the condition for MM2H is that a person must have RM1 million in savings, but this is not the case in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“Furthermore, in Johor, one will have to reside in the state for at least three months. We are trying to sell properties and do business, so we have to be flexible.

“That is why we are raising the matter so that the minister (Saifuddin Nasution) can introduce the original conditions before 2018,“ he told reporters after today’s memorandum of understanding signing between Greater Johor Bahru local authority and Johor Professional Associations.

He said that in Johor, most of the properties for sale are priced at RM500,000 and above and 80 per cent of them are service apartments.

Therefore, the state government is calling for JM2H to be introduced even if no decision can be made on MM2H policy nationwide.

Meanwhile, Mohd Jafni said the MoU signed by four PBTs with nine private associations represented by the Johor Professional Association (Decco+) aims to establish cooperation in various fields to ensure that the ‘Greater Johor Bahru’ agenda can be implemented.

The Greater JB Agenda was implemented last year to realise the state government’s intention to drive the development of Johor and Johor Bahru, particularly to be in line and on par with other developed cities. - Bernama