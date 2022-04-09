Johor seeks Indonesian help to find missing Dutch diver

PASIR GUDANG: The Johor government has sought Indonesia’s help in the “Op Carilamat” search and rescue operation for 14-year-old Dutch diver who went missing in waters of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in Mersing last Wednesday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this is based on observation that the victim, Nathen Renze Chesters, could have been swept into Indonesian waters.

“We are asking help from everyone in the international waters. All quarters in the area, Indonesia and Malaysia, we have to work together to save and find the fourth victim,” he said added.

The boy was among four foreign divers reported missing in waters of Pulau Tokong Sanggol in Mersing last Wednesday.

Three of them had been rescued, including two, who were found by local fishermen at a location south of Pengerang, near Kota Tinggi, at about 1 am today.

According to Onn Hafiz, all three divers were reported conscious and in the process of recovery.

He said the cost of treatment of all divers would be borne by the state government.

“Alhamdulillah, two more victims were found safe early today. Another victim who was found earlier is also recovering well at the Mersing Hospital.

“The doctors are doing the best for them. We hope that they will have a speedy recovery and we will continue to do our best and pray that the final victim will be found soon,” he said after visiting the two divers who were rescued today at a private hospital here.

The two divers rescued today were British Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and French national Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18. The victim still missing is Adrian Peter’s son.

The first victim, Norwegian diving coach Kristine Grodem, 35, was found by a tugboat en route from Indonesia to Thailand at 8.15am, last Thursday. - Bernama