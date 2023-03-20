Johor seeks RM168m to repair roads, infrastructure damaged by floods

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government has requested an additional RM168 million in allocations from the federal government through the Public Works Department (JKR) to repair roads and infrastructure damaged by recent floods.

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the state government has already begun the repair process but required additional funds as there were many flood-affected areas.

“That was two weeks ago. Now that the floods have receded, we will assess damaged roads again, only that the JKR needs a bit of time.

“....because there is still water, even though floods are receding, there is still water underground that can affect the soil structure itself (that hinders the repair process),” he told reporters outside the Johor assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

During today’s sitting, he said that the major issues faced by the JKR include landslides and damaged bridges as these repairs could not be completed immediately but required detailed technical studies.

“Repairs could take up to seven months. It depends on the technical studies, second allocation and suitable contractors.

“Because there are so many incidents occurring at once, resources might not be enough, so insya-Allah we hope the JKR and contractors will use resources from outside to help repair roads in Johor,” Mohamad Fazli said.

He added that the areas affected by landslides include Felda Ulu Tebrau, Ulu Tiram and Felda Chempelak, Labis, in Segamat as well as damaged culverts in several areas.

In addition, RM12.1 million was needed to overcome landslides and failed slopes identified at 36 locations, he said when asked about the state government’s efforts to manage roads and infrastructure damaged by the recent floods. - Bernama