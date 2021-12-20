Johor sends Southern Volunteers, help Hulu Langat flood victims

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government today dispatched a team of its Southern Volunteers (SV) to help flood victims in Hulu Langat, Selangor.

Johor Deputy State Secretary, On Jabbar said the aid mission was in line with the decree of Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who wanted the volunteer team to help ease the burden of the victims in the area.

“SV is very responsive to Tunku Mahkota Johor’s decree yesterday, and today we are deploying 37 volunteers there and this is the first phase of assistance. For the second phase, we will discuss the need for clean-up work.

“The items brought include disposable diapers for adults and children, sanitary napkins, mineral water, biscuits and bread with a total value of about RM50,000. All will be sent to the Hulu Langat district officer,“ he said.

On, who is also the head of the Southern Volunteers Flood Relief Mission Contingent to Hulu Langat, said this to reporters after flagging off the mission at his office here.

Meanwhile, an SV volunteer, Chong Khai Siang, 36, said he was very sympathetic over the flood disasters that occurred in several states including Selangor and although his family was worried about his safety, he was more worried about the safety of the flood victims.

“This is the first time I am involved in a large-scale flood relief mission and it really touches my heart. I still want to go and extend help because they really need our help,“ said the entrepreneur from Johor Bahru.

As for another volunteer, M. Sivamani, 43, the aid mission is very important in creating a sense of responsibility and an attitude of helping regardless of race and religion.

“SV always helps and provides assistance to people and this time I am overwhelmed to be able to help them in Hulu Langat. Although it is not my first time but this is a big disaster, so it is very touching,“ he said.

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail had instructed SV to be ready to serve in the six states affected by the current flood disaster in the country. - Bernama