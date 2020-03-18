Johor sets up volunteer squads to spread info on Covid-19

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government has set up the “Darul Takzim Volunteers” squad to help in efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, especially in disseminating correct information to the public.

State Tourism, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the volunteer squad was made up of members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Johor Youth Council, Felda Youth Council of Malaysia, Groom and IKLAS.

“This squad has two main functions, including disseminating the latest news through social media to ensure that the people get information from authentic and reliable sources.

“Apart from that, they will also focus on easing the burden of personnel on the ground by getting certified training from the Health Ministry,” he said in a statement here today.

He said this initiative, which was the result of talks between Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan, was particularly useful following the enforcement of the two-week movement control order beginning today.

“Therefore, I would like to appeal to the residents of this state to abide by any directives issued by the government from time to time and to join forces to contain the spread of this epidemic,” he added. - Bernama