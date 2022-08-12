Johor, span in discussions to expedite repair works on old pipes

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government is discussing with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to expedite repair works on old pipes to address water supply disruptions that occur when works are underway.

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (pix) said the time needed to carry out repair works on 6,000 kilometres (km) of old pipes is expected to take up to ten years.

“We get about RM280 million in allocation a year which is sufficient to replace only about 234km of old pipes. Based on calculations we need about ten years (to replace all old pipes),” he told reporters outside the Johor State Legislative Assembly session here today.

Mohamad Fazli (BN-Bukit Pasir) said he had met with SPAN representatives regarding the issue to get more funds so that repair works can be expedited.

He said Johor has about 26,000km of main pipes of which 6,000km are old pipes ranging between 30 and 40 years old that break easily thus affecting the water supply to residents.

“20,000 km of old pipes have been repaired and replaced, but (repair works) on another 6,000 km have not started. Ranhill SAJ is working on it and looking for ways to reduce affected pipes,“ he said when asked to comment on the number of old pipes that need to be repaired to ensure that the water supply is not affected.

On the recurring flash flood incidents on Pasir Gudang Highway, Mohamad Fazli said the committee had obtained an allocation from Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to raise the banks of Sungai Rinting and build two sluice gates which had already been implemented this year.

“At the same time, the Johor Department of Irrigation and Drainage is conducting a study on flood mitigation in the area which is expected to be completed next year. If approved, the (repair) work can begin in the fourth quarter of next year,“ he said.

In another development, State Education, Information and Communication Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said Johor Digital Media (MDJ) will work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as other agencies to curb the spread of false information in the state.

Norlizah said in addition to MCMC, MDJ will also discuss with Cyber Security Malaysia, the Personal Data Protection Department and the police to identify irresponsible parties or individuals in spreading false and fake information.

She was referring to the suggestion proposed by Datuk Mohamad Najib Samuri (BN-Parit Yaani) that the MDJ be given a more challenging task in dealing with the issue of unverified information.

MDJ, which was launched on Oct 19, is a state government department that manages and coordinates the sharing of information related to policy information, initiatives and official programmes of the state government through social media platforms.

On internet access especially in Orang Asli villages, Norlizah (BN-Johor Lama) said under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) Phase 1, 13 towers are being constructed which will benefit 4,078 residents in 14 Orang Asli villages including Peta in Mersing; Sri Tembayan, Kudong and Kemidak in Segamat.

“In addition, the government through MCMC has also completed 16 telecommunications towers previously under the rural infrastructure development programme that provides telecommunications and internet coverage to 16 Orang Asli villages,“ she added. - Bernama