Johor speaker denies receiving letter for dissolution of State Assembly

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Assembly Speaker’s Office has not received any application letter to dissolve the State Assembly.

This was confirmed by the State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat today following a claim by a portal, which had been viralled on the social media, that he had received such a letter.

“No, the information by the portal is not true,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, a portal claimed that Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad had sent a letter to the State Assembly Speaker’s Office yesterday seeking for the dissolution of the State Assembly.

Rumors of a state election are rife following the death of Kempas Assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last month, leaving the UMNO-led state government with only a one -seat majority in the Johor state assembly.

Currently, Barisan Nasional (BN) has 28 seats in the State Assembly, comprising UMNO (14 seats), MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one), while Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats, namely DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six). — Bernama