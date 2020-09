ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Legislative Assembly today unanimously approved the Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package 2020 amounting to RM174.5 million.

The proposed stimulus package was tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad at last Thursday’s session and debated by three state assemblymen from the government and three from the opposition after being seconded by Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (PN-Semarang), the same day.

The assemblymen were Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kota Iskandar), Najib Lep (PAS-Bukit Pasir), Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Bukit Batu), Rosleli Jahari (PN-Johor Lama), Chew Chong Sin (PH-Mengkibol), and Datuk Zahari Sarip (PN-Buloh Kasap).

Hasni winded up the debate before the proposal was passed.

Of the RM174.5 million allocated for the implementation of 54 initiatives through funds from the state government, local authority and Johor Islamic Religious Council, RM2.292 million was set aside for Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package Series 1, that was announced on March 20 to benefit 658 recipients through four initiatives.

RM28.74 million was set aside for Ihsan Johor Economic Stimulus Package Series 2 that was announced on March 25; RM11.19 million for the Ihsan Johor Aid Initiative; and RM126.47 million for initiatives that have yet to be announced, involving the human capital, tourism and construction sectors.

Earlier, Hasni said while tabling the proposal that it was needed as Johor and its economy had been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, falling oil prices, border closures and political disruption.

“Let me emphasise first that Johor and Malaysia had never been in such jittery position since independence, not to mention our inability to anticipate when it will end and how it will end.

“I can say we are currently in an age of uncertainty,” he said.

According to Hasni, Johor was among the earliest states to introduce an economic stimulus package when the movement control order was first enforced.

He said Johor was also the first state to announce a post Covid-19 exit plan.

“Indeed, the problems that plagued us now have never been experienced before. I admit, the task at hand for Johor to rise above the current situation will be arduous.

“But with the views, suggestions and constructions by all, Insya-Allah, Johor will come back more prosperous than before,” he said. -Bernama