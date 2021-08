JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting that has been ongoing for the past two days has been postponed again from today onwards for a Covid-19 risk assessment.

Johor DUN Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat (pix) confirmed the matter and said the sitting will resume on Sept 6 and 7.

“Th postponement is in line with the current risk assessment conducted by the Johor state health department and its postponement is under Standing Order No. 7 (3) of the State of Johor Regulations and Standing Orders,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, last night.

He said there were three Covid-19 positive cases identified so far in the vicinity of the legislative assembly building since Aug 12, while two people had symptoms and 39 others were under quarantine.

Suhaizan, however, declined to elaborate on the three people who were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Yesterday, four Johor assemblymen were barred from the state assembly due to Covid-19 health concerns.

The assembly sitting, which was opened by the Johor Sultan, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on Aug 12, was previously suspended for a week before resuming yesterday following a Covid-19 risk assessment.

-Bernama