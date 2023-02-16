Johor studying best way to make JB zero-homeless city

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will study the best way to make Johor Bahru a zero-homeless city.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said members of a task force will be on the ground next month to collect data on the background of homeless people in the state.

The purpose is to find a suitable short and long-term mechanism to eradicate the homeless and ensure no one is left out in the state’s development, he said when contacted today.

He said the initiative would be a joint effort with the coordination of the State Women, Family and Community Development Committee and the State Health and Unity Committee.

It will also involve the cooperation of various agencies, including the District Office, Social Welfare Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Ministry of Health, National Registration Department and the Immigration Department, he added.

He said homeless people can be divided into several categories such as drug addicts, mental patients, workers and the unemployed who have no place to live.

“For example,on Jalan Dhoby near Masjid India, there were some homeless people sleeping in that area at noon and when I asked, some of them said they are from outside Johor,” he added. - Bernama