Johor Sultan: Al-Sultan Abdullah shouldered responsibility with trust, wisdom and perfection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Rulers today expressed its appreciation to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for shouldering the responsibility of being the country’s protector since 2019 with trust, wisdom and perfection.

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who presided over the 262nd edition of the Conference of Rulers’ meeting, said during Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign, the country faced several challenging issues, especially related to Covid-19 and political turmoil, which led to the appointment of four prime ministers.

“Nevertheless, all of these issues were successfully resolved through the wisdom of Paduka Adinda (Al-Sultan Abdullah) in negotiations with political leaders and with the Rulers.

“His Majesty’s success is not only through resolving the political crisis but also in caring for the people,” Sultan Ibrahim said when presiding over the meeting at Istana Negara here today.

Sultan Ibrahim said the inaugural ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ held in September had successfully strengthened the relationship between the monarchy and the people and the people’s loyalty to the monarch and the country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah will end his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30 next year.

Meanwhile, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal’s office, in a statement, said that the Conference of Rulers’ meeting discussed matters related to Islam, including the use of the word Allah, as well as appointments for the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

Also discussed were appointments of judges for the Higher Courts and members of the Education Services Commission (SPP) and several matters concerning the Federal Constitution on citizenship, including proposed amendments to Part III regarding citizenship and the proposed State Immunity Bill.

According to the statement, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also provided the latest security briefing while Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman presented a briefing on national defence.

“In addition, the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, also attended and presented a briefing on the New Industrial Master Plan 2030,” the statement read.

Also in attendance were the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah; the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra, were also in attendance.

Also present were Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Sarawak was represented by State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also present. -Bernama