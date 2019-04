JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has congratulated Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin Jamal on his appointment as the new Johor Mentri Besar.

Sultan Ibrahim, via a statement posted on his official Facebook page, expressed his hope that Sahruddin would shoulder the responsibility with honesty, sincerity and trust as well as prioritise the interests of the state rather than political or self-interest, for the well-being of the people and the economic prosperity of Johor.

“I also want him (Dr Sahruddin) to give priority to the issue of river pollution to ensure that raw water resources are always clean and able to survive for a long time,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim, in the meantime, also advised the state government not to waste time over wasteful matters, engage in slander or fabricate stories just to attract or confuse the people.

Instead, he said, the government should focus on helping the poor and improving the country’s economy.

“The Johor government has long existed and has its own customs and ways of governing. There is no need for outsiders to talk about who is in power and how to govern the state of Johor.

“The sovereignty of the State of Johor, the sanctity of Islam and the privileges of the Malays should always be protected from harassment by outsiders who are hiding behind the cloak of the human rights struggle,” he said, adding that he hoped that Johor would continue to develop, prosper and be blessed.

Earlier today, Sahruddin, 43, who was also the state Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman, took his oath of office as the new Mentri Besar of Johor before His Royal Hignhess at Balai Mengadap, Istana Bukit Serene.

Sahruddin was appointed as the 17th Johor Mentri Besar following the resignation of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian as mentri besar on April 8. — Bernama