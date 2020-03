JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims of the fire at the diesel hydrotreater unit at Gate 1 of the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC), Kota Tinggi, last night which killed four people.

“I am very saddened by the incident. May Allah grant strength to the families of the victims,” he told the Royal Press Office here.

His message was uploaded to the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar official Facebook page earlier today.

Sultan Ibrahim also instructed the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to quickly determine the cause of the fire.

“At the same time, I want safety measures at the workplace to always be given priority to prevent accidents,” he said.

“I also hope that the families of the victims get assistance from their employer,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

In the incident at about 10.50 p.m. last night, the Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) plant in PIC caught fire, resulting in an explosion.

In a separate statement, the JBPM confirmed that there were seven victims in the incident.

Four people were killed, one was saved, another received 70% burns while one other person is still missing. — Bernama