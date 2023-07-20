Johor Sultan discharged from Damansara Specialist Centre 2

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was today discharged from Damansara Specialist Centre 2 (DSH 2) after successfully undergoing an operation on the right shoulder due to an old injury on Tuesday.

In a post on his official Facebook page after returning from hospital, Sultan Ibrahim said he had a meal at a shopping centre in the federal capital.

Before going back to Johor, the post mentioned Sultan Ibrahim will be undergoing follow-up treatment for several days.

“I should be resting for a while at ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after the surgery, and God willing, I felt well enough to go straight to the normal ward.

“I walked alone from the operating theatre to my ward. The doctor was surprised. I am grateful to Allah SWT, thanks to the prayers of the people and Bangsa Johor, I survived this treatment and hope to be able to continue my work,“ the Sultan said in the message.

In the meantime, Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to all the medical specialists who provided treatment as well as all the staff of DSH 2 who provided the good service.

“I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff who treated and helped me. I have only been here for a few days, but the sincerity of all of them touched me, like there is a new family here,“ said the Sultan. -Bernama