JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, today donated eight powered air purifying respirator suits (PAPR) to the Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) here.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the handover was carried out by Sultan Ibrahim of Johor Foundation (SIJF) Board of Trustees member, Datuk Avinderjit Singh and SIJF chief executive officer, Fadhly Suffian Laili to HSA deputy director, Dr S. Sharath Chandran.

The high tech suit functions as an additional layer of personal protective equipment (PPE) and provides clean breathable air for the user on duty.

It is used during transportation of patients, during surgery and also in the intensive care unit (ICU).- Bernama