JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today expressed his disappointment at some leaders’ efforts to disturb the government and jostled for power when the people were in a difficult situation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, in conjunction with Maal Hijrah today, Sultan Ibrahim called on Muslim leaders, especially the Malay leaders, to reflect upon the lessons taught in Islam that the power to rule is the will of Allah.

Allah gives power to those deserving, and will take away the power from those undeserving, he said.

“Therefore, all leaders must be honourable and trustworthy in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted, by prioritising the interests of the people and the unity of the ummah, not own self-interest to the detriment of the nation’s harmony and political stability,” Sultan Ibrahim said in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Now is the time for you to jostle to help the rakyat, not the time to be jostling for power and influence,” he said.- Bernama