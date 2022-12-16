Johor Sultan extends condolences to families of landslide victims

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has expressed his condolences to the families of victims who died in the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor early today.

“I am deeply saddened upon receiving the news and I hope all the family members of the victims will be patient and persevere in facing these trying times,” the Sultan said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

As of 4.40 pm today, the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that two more bodies had been found, taking the number of fatalities to 18, while 15 others are still missing. - Bernama