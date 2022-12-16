Johor Sultan grants audience to Anthony Loke

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, today granted an audience to Transport Minister Anthony Loke here.

The visit was announced in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page which also shared several photographs on the meeting.

It is learnt that the meeting lasted for about an hour.

“Anthony Loke has returned as Minister of Transport in the Unity Government Cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“His arrival was cordially received by Sultan Ibrahim and the honourable guest was also feted to breakfast,“ read the post.

Loke, 45, the Member of Parliament for Seremban is also DAP secretary-general. - Bernama