Johor sultan grants audience to Anwar

JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar yesterday granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene here.

This was announced in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, with several photographs also uploaded on the social media platform.

The meeting which lasted almost an hour was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

During the audience, the prime minister shared insights on the country’s and Johor’s development progress.

The post also mentioned that Sultan Ibrahim had personally driven Anwar to the Senai International Airport. – Bernama