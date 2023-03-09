Johor Sultan grants audience to Anwar at Istana Bukit Pelangi

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Pelangi, here, in conjunction with his visit to the state.

Also in attendance was the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani were also in the meeting.

The prime minister arrived at the palace at 11.20am and the meeting lasted for about an hour, read the post.

He is also scheduled to attend the “Temu Anwar” programme at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Skudai, near here, and make a visit to Sultanah Aminah Hospital. - Bernama