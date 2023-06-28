Johor Sultan grants audience to Keeper of Rulers’ Seal

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, granted an audience to the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad here, today.

Several photos of the meeting were also shared in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

In the meeting which lasted about two hours, the Sultan of Johor was briefed on the 262nd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, scheduled to take place at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Sultan Ibrahim will be chairing the meeting.

The last Conference of Rulers meeting was held in February, chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah. - Bernama