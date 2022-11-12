Johor Sultan grants audience to Salahuddin Ayub

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today granted an audience to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the meeting with Salahuddin, who is also Pulai member of Parliament and Simpang Jeram assemblyman, took place in the state capital and lasted for nearly an hour.

The meeting was also Salahuddin’s first courtesy call to the Sultan of Johor after being appointed as a minister in the unity government Cabinet which was announced last week. - Bernama