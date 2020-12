JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has hit one million followers mark on his official Facebook page.

The Johor ruler expressed his gratitude over the matter on a posting uploaded on the page today.

According to the posting, Facebook is one of the social media accounts used by Sultan Ibrahim to reach out to the people of Johor, aside from Instagram and Youtube.

The Facebook page not only highlights activities and contributions made by His Majesty and the Johor royal family, but it is also a platform for the people to share their views and ideas.

Meanwhile, the royal family’s official media and communications office, the Royal Press Office (RPO) through a statement said the social media account which was activated on May 31, 2015, hit the one million followers mark at 8.37am today.

It said of the total, 321,118 followers are from Johor, followed by Kuala Lumpur (103,745) and Singapore (46,585), adding that 59 percent of them are male under the 25 to 34 age category.

Sultan Ibrahim’s popularity soars on social media after he began sharing matters related to his official duty as well as his hobbies such as cooking and sports, it said. — Bernama