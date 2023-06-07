Johor Sultan: Improve MM2H to make Malaysia preferred destination

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix) has called for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to be improved in terms of policy, incentives and benefits to make it less burdensome.

In a Facebook post today, he said the improvements are critical to place Malaysia among the preferred destinations.

Earlier in the day, the Sultan had received Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing at Istana Bukit Serene here.

In his own post on the matter, Tiong said the Sultan of Johor had shared his views and a number of valuable ideas on MM2H, which were also important to boost Malaysia’s tourism sector.

“The Sultan of Johor came up with many good ideas and I am confident they can be implemented, which would give our tourism a boost as well,” he said.

“I will discuss these views and ideas on improving MM2H with the Home Ministry and other related industry players,” he said.

He said, the matters discussed would be presented as proposals to the Cabinet next month.

Also present at the meeting was Johor Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar. -Bernama