Johor Sultan owner of ‘FF 1’ number plate

JOHOR BAHRU: The “FF 1” vehicle number plate belongs to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

The matter was revealed through a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

Earlier, His Majesty granted an audience to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

During the audience, Loke presented the “FF1” number plate to Sultan Ibrahim, who placed the highest bid.

Vehicle registration number bidding for the special “FF” series netted a record-high collection of RM34.29 million since the launch of the JPJeBid online application on April 15, 2019.

-BERNAMA