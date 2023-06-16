Johor Sultan receives courtesy call from Singapore Minister, wife of PM

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today received a courtesy call from Singapore’s Minister of Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and the wife of Singapore’s Prime Minister, Datin Paduka Ho Ching at Istana Bukit Serene, here.

According to a posting on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, the courtesy call manifested the long-standing Johor and Singapore cross-border friendship and goodwill.

Also gracing the meeting were the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah and the Crown Prince of Johor Major General Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

“The courtesy call comes on the heels of a similar visit to Singapore by Sultan Ibrahim on May 13 at the personal invitation of Mr Shanmugam, during which His Majesty was feted to lunch in the republic.

“His Majesty has always advocated that Johor and Singapore should take advantage of their close geographical proximity to seize mutual benefits in business, trade and industry, as well as to forge closer bonds of friendship and understanding between the peoples on both sides of the causeway,” it said.

Sultan Ibrahim who graciously welcomed the visitors at the palace, spent close to an hour engaging in friendly casual talks over tea.

Managing Trustee of the Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ) Datuk Avinderjit Singh and Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Bahru, Mr Jeevan Singh, were also in attendance. - Bernama