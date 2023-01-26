Johor Sultan receives report on review of laws relating to sovereignty of Batu Puteh

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pic) today received the final report of the special task force reviewing laws relating to the sovereignty of Batu Puteh (Pedra Branca), Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

The report was presented to His Majesty during an audience granted to Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

According to the posting on the Sultan’s official Facebook page today, the audience at Istana Bukit Serene here, lasted almost two hours.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Azmi Rohani.

Last December, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for the claim on Batu Puteh to be reviewed through immediate and more “meaningful” negotiations with Singapore, without jeopardising bilateral relations. - Bernama