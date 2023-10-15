Johor Sultan reminds civil servants to live within means, shun corruption

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today reminded all state civil servants, regardless of rank or position, to live within their means.

Sultan Ibrahim said this call is to ensure they are not lured by the trappings of corruption.

“Every civil employee must declare their assets yearly as this is one way of preventing the possession of questionable assets.

“At the same time, the government perhaps can review the low salaries of some civil servants, as this can also be a factor in navigating the pressures of life, especially in urban areas,” His Majesty said in a post via the official Royal Johor Facebook account.

Sultan Ibrahim said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had also raised the matter by saying that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not compromise with any members of the force involved in abuse of power and corruption.

His Majesty said Johor civil servants must always uphold high integrity to earn the trust of the people.

“Civil servants need to live within their own means and must remember that any civil servant living in luxury as a result of corruption will not escape the long arm of the law.

“You (civil servants) are being watched. And for sure, any civil servant living luxuriously and beyond reasonable means will raise questions,” the Sultan said. - Bernama