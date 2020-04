JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said today he would be cooking bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) for distribution to frontliners in conjunction with the month of Ramadan.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim said the traditional dish would also be distributed to policemen and army personnel on duty at roadblocks.

“Today, I did a dry run on cooking bubur lambuk. Insya-Allah (God willing) during this Ramadan, we will distribute to all the frontliners including those deployed at roadblocks in several locations.

“I will cook the porridge by myself and hopefully it would taste good,” he said through the Royal Press Office in a post uploaded on the Royal Johor Facebook page.

According to the posting, the Ruler, who was accompanied by his consort, Raja Zarith Sofia Sultan Idris Shah, spent almost an hour cooking the porridge at Istana Pasir Pelangi here. - Bernama