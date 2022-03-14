Johor Sultan to decide on next Menteri Besar this evening: Hasni

JOHOR BAHRU: The question as to who will be appointed the next Johor Menteri Besar will be decided this evening by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said.

He said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be having an audience with the Johor Sultan today on the matter.

“It will all depend on the decision this evening,” was Hasni’s brief reply to reporters when met at the State UMNO building.

With the 15th Johor state election concluded on Saturday, the attention now shifts to the appointment of the new Menteri Besar.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, had during the election campaign named re-elected Benut assemblyman Hasni as the sole Menteri Besar candidate.

BN won the Johor polls with more than a two-thirds majority, taking 40 out of the 56 state seats up for grabs.

Ahmad Zahid was earlier seen arriving at the UMNO building in Jalan Yahya Awal at 2.30 pm.

Also seen was UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Ahmad Zahid left the UMNO building some 20 minutes later. - Bernama