Johor Sultan to personally reply Raya well-wishers

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix) said today he will be personally replying to each and every Hari Raya card that he receives from well-wishers.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim said the public can send their Raya cards to Istana Pasir Pelangi address in Johor Baru, adding that they will get a personal reply from him as well.

Sultan Ibrahim said he believes the traditional practice of sending out greeting cards is a good way of fostering unity and camaraderie.

“In fact, I have been reading many comments on my official Facebook page asking about an earlier posting of my signing of Hari Raya cards,” Sultan Ibrahim said.

Earlier, at the Istana Pasir Pelangi, Sultan Ibrahim signed some 100 Hari Raya greeting cards on behalf of him and the Johor Royal Family.

The Ruler makes it a point every year to personally sign his Hari Raya greeting cards sent to dignitaries, government officials, Johor Palace staff and members of the public. — Bernama