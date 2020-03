JOHOR BARU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today urged his subjects to remain calm and not to panic in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim also advised the people to work together to contain the spread of the disease by complying with directives and advice issued by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“Those with Covid-19 symptoms must immediately go the nearest health clinic for examination and also avoid crowded areas and places of risk such as hospitals and large scale gatherings.

He also voiced his appreciation towards the Johor Health Department and all those who have worked hard and sacrificed their time and energy to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Besides urging all those who attended the Tabligh religious gathering in Sri Petaling in Kuala Lumpur recently to undergo health screenings, Sultan Ibrahim also reminded the people not to spread false information about the ongoing situation, and instead to only refer to official sources such as the MOH and the Johor Health Department. — Bernama