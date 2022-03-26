Johor Sultan urges state Exco members to fulfil promises

JOHOR BAHRU: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today reminded all members of the State Executive Council (Exco) to remain focused and implement the promises or initiatives made in the Johor state election campaign based on their respective portfolios.

He said the interests of the people in the state must be a priority, and Exco members must work with all parties and carry out their duties properly, or risk getting replaced by other candidates.

He explained that the duties of all Johor state executive councilors begin from the moment they take the oath of office, and they must always carry out their responsibilities with trust and honesty.

“Don’t forget you are also the people’s elected representative in your respective constituencies. Be diligent to go and meet them, and not just show up during campaign time or be too comfortable in the office. This is no time for a ‘honeymoon’.

“During your campaign, you have made promises to them, now is the time to fulfil them. Work with full dedication. I will always monitor the performance of all Exco members,“ said Sultan Ibrahim in a post uploaded on his official Facebook page, today.

Earlier today, a total of 10 state assemblymen took their oath of office as Exco members in front of Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene.

They were Johor UMNO Youth Chief and Larkin assemblyman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah; Ledang UMNO Division Wanita chief Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom), National MIC Youth chief K. Raven Kumar (Tenggaroh), Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai), Datuk Zahari Sarip (Buloh Kasap) and Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah).

Also taking the oath were Kota Tinggi UMNO Puteri chief and Johor Lama assemblyman Norlizah Noh, Johor MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng), Lee Ting Han (Paloh) and Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir). - Bernama