Johor Sultan wants assemblymen to work together in helping people amidst Covid-19

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today decreed that all Johor assemblymen work together to help the people who are struggling amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Majesty said this is not the time for the assemblymen to continuously engage themselves in a war of words for political or personal gain as such behaviour will only lead to the creation of a more dangerous virus - a divisive virus.

“The (divisive) virus seems to have spread among our political leaders with their undying fight for power, causing major public concern and threatening the country’s political stability and economic growth.

“Leaders who were infected with this virus will lose themselves (in chasing personal gain) and will not bother about the people as long as they get what they want,” the Sultan said when gracing the opening ceremony of the Third Session of the 14th Johor State Assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building, here today.

Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim were also in attendance.

Sultan Ibrahim said the divisive virus could easily spread through social media, assisted by media agents and cyber troopers who were out to create sensational issues to fuel hate among political leaders and the people.

In this regard, His Majesty expressed hope that the virus would be contained to maintain the harmony and unity of the people that had existed for so long.

As leaders elected by the people, Sultan Ibrahim also hoped that all assemblymen would show a good example by maintaining good manners and discipline during the sitting so that the Johor State Assembly will become an exemplary model to others.

“Right now, we are still under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) gazetted by the federal government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“However, I still have to call for the State Assembly sitting to meet the requirement under Clause 23, Second Part of the Johor Constitution which does not allow the State Assembly sitting to be vacated for six months from the previous sitting,”

“As such, the sitting must be held for the shortest time possible and then adjourned to a later date when the situation gets back to normal again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ibrahim also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the frontliners and all those involved in dealing with Covid-19, as well as to the federal and state governments which had provided the necessary assistance in the face of unforeseen challenges.

“Indeed, prevention is better than cure, so I urge all the people to take the responsibility to ensure their own health by adopting the new norms, such as observing social distancing and wearing face masks while in public places,” the Sultan said.

His Majesty said he believed that with cooperation and concern for each other, all quarters will be able to cope with the pandemic.

“Let us pray to Allah for the pandemic to end soon and for the people to be blessed with good health to live a good life,” the Sultan added. - Bernama