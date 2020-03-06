Johor Sultan wants new Exco members to work as a team

JOHOR BARU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar urged all the new Johor State Executive Council members (Exco) to work as a team.

He said this was important to ensure that the state’s economy and interests were always protected, besides reuniting the people.

“Always carry out your duties and responsibilities to the best of your ability. Work together as a team to ensure the economy and Johor’s interests are protected.

“You all play a role in bringing the people back together for the welfare and prosperity of the state,“ Sultan Ibrahim said at the swearing-in ceremony of the Johor exco members at Istana Bukit Serene here, today.

His statement was posted on the official Facebook page of the Sultan of Johor, to be shared with the public.

At the ceremony, ten members of the Johor state executive council took their oath of office before Sultan Ibrahim.

They are four Umno assemblymen, namely Datuk Samsolbari Jamali (Semarang), Ayub Jamil (Rengit), Zaiton Ismail (Sungai Balang) and Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (Layang-Layang) as well as MIC assemblyman R. Vidyananthan (Kahang).

Also sworn in were four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen, namely Mazlan Bujang (Puteri Wangsa), Mohd Solihan Badri (Tenang), Tosrin Jarvanthi (Bukit Permai) and Mohd Izhar Ahmad (Larkin) as well as independent assemblyman, Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis).

Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Also present were Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad was also present at the ceremony.

Last Friday, Hasni, 61, was sworn in as the 18th Mentri Besar of Johor before Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Serene. — Bernama