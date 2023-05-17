Johor Sultan warns against politicising remarks about low-cost flats

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has warned against politicising his remarks about the poor condition of low-cost flats in the state.

He said the issue was not new, adding the previous government was also aware of the condition of the flats.

“...but they didn’t do anything. Now, the new Unity Government must tackle all these rubbish problems,“ His Majesty told the Royal Press Office in a statement that was then posted on his official Facebook page today.

The Johor ruler said he had raised the issue with the Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming because the people are now blaming the local authorities and the state government.

Sultan Ibrahim said the service quality of SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, the company responsible for carrying out the cleaning and rubbish collection, was not at all satisfactory, especially involving the low-cost flats.

“There is no political element in this matter. Do not make this a political issue,“ he stressed, adding he appreciated Nga’s commitment as the Minister of Local Government Development who sought an audience with him on Monday.

“Previous governments did not care about this problem, it is very unfortunate that the Unity Government now has to bear this problem,“ he added.

On Monday, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his disappointment over the poor condition of buildings, maintenance, and cleanliness of the flats, adding most of the flats were in poor condition with rubbish thrown indiscriminately making them convenient breeding grounds for rodents, pests and insects. - Bernama