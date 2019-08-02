Johor Sultan warns against shady military procurement deals

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar (pix), today told the Special Forces Regiment to be on guard against shady deals in the procurement of equipment for the force.

Speaking at the regiment’s 54th anniversary parade at Camp Iskandar in Mersing, the sultan, who is the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Regiment, said the middlemen of some companies have been submitting ridiculous prices for the supply of military equipment.

“You are under no obligation to accept their quotations. It must be carefully checked and scrutinised,” he stressed in the speech which was posted on his official Facebook page.

The sultan cited the case of a company charging RM5 million for the supply of the rigid riding craft and said he intervened and sourced for a better-quality boat at a cheaper cost, thereby making savings for the government.

He said he will not hesitate to speak out if there are irregularities in the running of the force.

“I am not interested in just being a figurehead. I want to protect the good name of the regiment and will intervene, especially if I see obvious and blatant irregularities,” he said. - Bernama